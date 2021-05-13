'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 13

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary picked Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) as his final trade. He said its only fault is that everybody already owns it. He expects an amazing performance in the services segment.

Brenda Vingiello is a buyer of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM).

Josh Brown wants to buy Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). He said the ride business is going to explode in the second half of this year. He is not worried about labor issues.

Jon Najarian bought EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: EH) during the show.