 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Options Trades In Disney And Marriott

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Options Trades In Disney And Marriott

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro and Mike Khouw shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Options Action" their options trades in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Both companies are very much tied to the end of COVID-19 and they report earnings this week, said Worth. He noticed periods of rallies and pullbacks in Disney and Marriott and he sees the latest pullback as a buying opportunity.

Khouw suggested that options traders should buy the July $150 call and sell the May $157.50 call in Marriott for a total cost of $5.65. In Disney, he would buy the July $185 call and sell the $195 for a total cost of $6.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

5 Things You Might Not Know About Miley Cyrus
If Sports Content Is King, Sinclair's DTC Model Could Be A Home Run
Nike And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher To Close The Week
Silver Lining: Disappointing Jobs Report May Dampen Worry About Overheating Economy
Disney And Boeing Fall In A Mixed Day For The Markets
Disney Pushes Back After Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Florida COVID-19 Restrictions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com