Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Options Trades In Disney And Marriott

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro and Mike Khouw shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Options Action" their options trades in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Both companies are very much tied to the end of COVID-19 and they report earnings this week, said Worth. He noticed periods of rallies and pullbacks in Disney and Marriott and he sees the latest pullback as a buying opportunity.

Khouw suggested that options traders should buy the July $150 call and sell the May $157.50 call in Marriott for a total cost of $5.65. In Disney, he would buy the July $185 call and sell the $195 for a total cost of $6.75.