9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/14/21 $56.00 $123.6K 774 15.6K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $317.50 $57.0K 1.9K 10.9K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $38.00 $60.7K 1.5K 8.5K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $495.00 $74.7K 2.7K 3.0K TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $135.00 $91.5K 27.1K 1.7K Z PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $105.00 $209.1K 6.0K 1.1K PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $564.0K 742 824 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $180.00 $69.5K 2.0K 531 ANGI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $29.0K 3.4K 205

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 1951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 784 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 1576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $495.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $407.0 per contract. There were 27106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 492 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.1K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 6034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $564.0K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 2055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANGI (NASDAQ:ANGI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

