10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $130.00 $30.2K 55.1K 53.5K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $122.00 $404.9K 2.1K 17.4K DBX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/07/21 $27.00 $55.0K 841 12.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $408.1K 2.8K 8.7K FSLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $9.4 million 10.6K 8.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $77.50 $69.5K 1.4K 5.3K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $95.00 $975.0K 3.8K 5.0K NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $28.00 $28.6K 87 3.4K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $219.5K 22.0K 1.7K MVIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $17.00 $48.0K 7.5K 1.6K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 755 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 55197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 3491 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $404.9K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 2198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 228 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $408.1K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 2803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5625 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $9.4 million, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 10660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 781 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $975.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 3890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTNX (NASDAQ:NTNX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 289 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 813 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.5K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 22011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 457 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.