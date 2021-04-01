10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $124.00 $29.0K 10.1K 19.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $260.00 $132.5K 5.8K 8.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $242.50 $41.9K 252 8.2K NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $70.00 $124.5K 5.9K 2.3K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $72.9K 9.5K 2.2K WU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $120.0K 0 2.0K NNDM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $7.50 $66.5K 4.1K 1.2K ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $470.00 $3.2 million 1.5K 1.0K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $220.00 $220.5K 9.3K 879 TER CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $135.00 $42.0K 680 561

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 10197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 5836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 295 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 477 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 9527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WU (NYSE:WU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.5K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 4152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.2 million, with a price of $3284.0 per contract. There were 1538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 9393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TER (NASDAQ:TER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

