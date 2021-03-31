10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $700.00 $32.1K 14.5K 54.8K UA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $18.50 $40.5K 132 19.3K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $80.00 $5.7 million 11.4K 5.1K PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $95.00 $79.7K 2.0K 2.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $70.00 $77.4K 19.6K 2.2K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $65.00 $91.3K 8.5K 1.6K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $49.7K 2.9K 1.5K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $40.00 $72.6K 25.3K 1.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $160.00 $35.6K 23.9K 1.4K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $22.00 $152.4K 2.1K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 14521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UA (NYSE:UA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 540 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $5.7 million, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 11461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 319 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 19659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 692 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.3K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 8507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 296 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 2901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $363.0 per contract. There were 25331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 297 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 23946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 532 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.4K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 2179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.