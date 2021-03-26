10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $121.00 $47.8K 19.1K 12.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $63.00 $68.8K 5.4K 5.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $35.00 $53.5K 3.5K 5.1K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $52.00 $40.0K 2.2K 2.5K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $47.00 $78.1K 579 2.2K DQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $60.00 $440.0K 153 2.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $310.00 $65.2K 1.2K 1.9K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $1.5 million 7.2K 1.5K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $120.00 $69.6K 15.7K 1.3K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $11.00 $53.7K 11.4K 1.2K

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 19102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 909 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 907 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 3520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 908 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 2246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 562 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DQ (NYSE:DQ), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $440.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 301 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 7259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 15748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1021 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 11436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.