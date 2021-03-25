10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $600.00 $40.0K 15.6K 56.0K LVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $62.50 $1.9 million 4.7K 6.8K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $35.00 $76.7K 2.3K 5.0K WKHS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $15.00 $30.4K 7.9K 2.2K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $55.00 $33.8K 206 2.1K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $66.00 $28.2K 487 1.9K GNUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $2.00 $35.6K 4.1K 1.6K FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $19.00 $57.1K 302 1.2K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $800.7K 2.3K 983 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $28.00 $28.2K 1.6K 818

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 15602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 6500 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.9 million, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 4725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 697 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 2368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 254 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 7938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 892 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNUS (NASDAQ:GNUS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 540 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 4127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 666 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $800.7K, with a price of $3795.0 per contract. There were 2381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 1699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.