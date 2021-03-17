10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $290.00 $34.1K 23.3K 12.6K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $87.7K 1.3K 6.3K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $202.50 $26.1K 2.5K 4.8K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $25.0K 38.0K 3.6K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $200.00 $26.3K 2.7K 1.5K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $70.00 $63.0K 10.2K 1.4K Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $150.00 $621.0K 1.5K 1.1K DISCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $80.00 $147.1K 2.0K 870 ZNGA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $10.00 $38.5K 1.5K 861 TRIP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $48.00 $327.0K 34 606

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 478 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 23385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 212 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 513 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 1381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 2561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 557 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 38026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 10285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $621.0K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 1575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.1K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 2068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 1526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.0K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.