8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $23.00 $26.0K 4.0K 25.1K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $230.00 $112.9K 4.6K 17.7K GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $17.00 $50.6K 5.1K 6.6K PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/12/21 $40.00 $45.5K 1.0K 3.7K LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $63.00 $68.8K 176 2.3K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/12/21 $48.00 $30.9K 1.6K 2.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $57.50 $365.2K 1.0K 737 NKLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $84.3K 3.2K 257

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 4088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.9K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 4622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 887 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 5193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 984 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 1622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $365.2K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 3220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.