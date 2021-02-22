10 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $35.00 $27.0K 29.0K 16.1K GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $25.5K 8.6K 8.1K VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $19.00 $33.7K 139.0K 7.6K FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/26/21 $38.00 $75.0K 82 5.1K X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $25.00 $201.0K 1.1K 1.7K CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $18.00 $54.6K 7.8K 1.3K SUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $25.00 $42.4K 12.9K 559 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $157.9K 6 500 DD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $75.00 $123.7K 4.0K 280 STLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $45.00 $86.6K 143 189

• Regarding MOS (NYSE:MOS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 29062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOLD (NYSE:GOLD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 8652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VALE (NYSE:VALE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 717 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 139020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCX (NYSE:FCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For X (NYSE:X), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLF (NYSE:CLF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 390 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUM (NYSE:SUM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 12929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AA (NYSE:AA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.9K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DD (NYSE:DD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 4094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STLD (NASDAQ:STLD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 228 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.