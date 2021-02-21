Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang Has A Hilton Hotels Trade As Investors Take New Look At Travel Stocks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said on CNBC's "Options Action" there is a lot of interest in travel stocks right now. He wants to buy a call spread in Hilton Hotels Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: HLT) to get some exposure in the sector. The Dow Jones U.S. Hotels Index has just started to break out and Zhang sees an opportunity for further upside.

To make a bullish bet, Zhang wants to buy the April $115/$130 call spread for a total cost of $5.35. The premium is only around 4.5% of the stock's value and the trade breaks even at $120.35 or around 3% from the closing price on Friday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLT)

Employee Training Programs Are A Big Deal At Some Of America's Biggest Companies; Here's Why
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Why Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock is Down During Today's Session
Hilton Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Travel Markets Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com