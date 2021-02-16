10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $30.2K 55.8K 33.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $21.00 $38.0K 29.5K 18.1K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $35.00 $95.8K 6.8K 9.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $1000.00 $343.1K 50.5K 6.9K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $45.00 $40.0K 4.6K 4.4K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $132.4K 16.0K 2.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $55.7K 42.5K 1.7K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $119.00 $89.7K 182 1.7K PHM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $50.00 $42.5K 16 1.5K AYRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $36.0K 5.2K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 55815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 29590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2730 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 129 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.8K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 6879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 532 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $343.1K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 50536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 4684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.4K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 16055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 42592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PHM (NYSE:PHM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 5288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

