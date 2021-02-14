Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Options Strategy For NVIDIA

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang suggested that investors should consider a bullish options strategy in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) ahead of earnings, scheduled for February 24.

He sees significant upside potential for the stock as it started breaking out on the upside last week. The price of Bitcoin could have a positive impact on demand for NVIDIA's GPU chips, and Zhang also sees some potential in its cloud computing segment.

Zhang wants to exploit elevated implied volatility in NVIDIA and sell the March $590/$550 put spread for a net credit of $15.55. The trade starts to lose money below $574.45, and it can make a maximal loss of $24.45. Zhang decided to use this strategy because he wants to make money even if the stock retests its support level, instead of trading higher.

 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More
Qualcomm Opposes Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal: CNBC
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
P/E Ratio Insights for NVIDIA
Looking Into NVIDIA's Return On Capital Employed
Disney Earnings Straight Ahead, With Focus Squarely On Streaming Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com