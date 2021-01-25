9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $4.00 $44.9K 26.9K 33.1K BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $170.00 $170.3K 7.4K 5.0K VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $57.00 $96.0K 19.2K 4.6K GOGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $56.4K 1.7K 2.6K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $275.00 $340.1K 2.5K 1.8K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $49.4K 5.3K 1.6K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $2.3 million 6.0K 648 VIAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $39.00 $49.5K 155 391 DISH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $91.3K 2.4K 365

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 449 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $44.9K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 26907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 974 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 87 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $170.3K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 7431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 480 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $96.0K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 19273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOGO (NASDAQ:GOGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 376 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.4K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 345 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $340.1K on this trade with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 2582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 725 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 438 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $49.4K on this trade with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 5309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 208 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $2.3 million on this trade with a price of $11100.0 per contract. There were 6061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $49.5K on this trade with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 316 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $91.3K on this trade with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 2429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.