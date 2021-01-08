10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/08/21 $132.00 $26.2K 21.1K 68.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $162.1K 18.9K 19.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $88.00 $35.7K 10.2K 8.3K IDEX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $3.50 $26.5K 1.9K 7.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $24.00 $444.9K 8.8K 6.9K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $58.00 $265.4K 5.3K 5.0K NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $95.00 $293.2K 408 4.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $350.00 $176.4K 2.1K 3.2K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/22/21 $400.00 $45.3K 2.4K 2.4K VERI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $54.5K 515 1.8K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 503 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.2K on this trade with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 21102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 315 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $162.1K on this trade with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 18954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 2222 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.7K on this trade with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 10293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IDEX (NASDAQ:IDEX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $26.5K on this trade with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 1944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1072 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $444.9K on this trade with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 8875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 4741 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $265.4K on this trade with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 5311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 2550 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $293.2K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 393 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $176.4K on this trade with a price of $448.0 per contract. There were 2144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 211 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $45.3K on this trade with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 2461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VERI (NASDAQ:VERI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 266 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $54.5K on this trade with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.