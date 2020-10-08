Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lyft And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the November $30 calls in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) because he noticed unusually high activity in the options contract.

He has also added to his Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) because he noticed traders were buying the April $95 calls.

People are betting pretty big that in the short term Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is going to trade higher, explained Najarian. Traders bought the November $33.50 calls on Thursday in Exxon Mobil. Najarian decided to join the trade and buy these calls.