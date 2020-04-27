Market Overview

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Apple Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said that its behavior since January has been very poor. In March, it fell just as much as the market and it rebounded only 35%. Worth is worried about its relative performance versus PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ), because it continues to stall. He sees that as a problem and he is skeptical going into the earnings.

Mike Khouw has a short position in Apple. He said that it is hard for him to be optimistic about the stock. The implied volatility remains high so Khouw wants to sell the May $260 put for $5.25 and buy the July $265 put for $15. The trading structure would cost him $9.75 and he is hoping that the stock is going to stay above $260 at the May expiration and then decline below $255.25, which is around 10% below the closing price on Friday.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

