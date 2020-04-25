Options Action Traders Comment On VIX, Las Vegas Sands And Disney

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that he would avoid selling put spread on VIX. He explained that after a sharp move higher in VIX, like the one we had in March, it could continue to come in, even if the market trends lower.

Tony Zhang would sell the June $43/$40 put credit spread in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), collecting more than a third of the width. He is hoping that the stock can hold the $42 support level.

Carter Worth likes Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) relative performance as it bottomed before the market. His inclination is to be long.