Options Action Traders Comment On VIX, Las Vegas Sands And Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that he would avoid selling put spread on VIX. He explained that after a sharp move higher in VIX, like the one we had in March, it could continue to come in, even if the market trends lower.

Tony Zhang would sell the June $43/$40 put credit spread in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), collecting more than a third of the width. He is hoping that the stock can hold the $42 support level.

Carter Worth likes Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) relative performance as it bottomed before the market. His inclination is to be long.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action Tony Zhang

