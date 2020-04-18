Market Overview

Tony Zhang's Teladoc Health Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang suggested a bullish options trade in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) ahead of the earnings.

The company is going to report earnings in couple of weeks and options premium is a little bit elevated, said Zhang. He expects the stock to stay around $170 or trade a little bit higher, so he wants to sell the May $170/$150 vertical put spread for $8 credit. If the stock stays above $170 at the May expiration, Zhang is going to collect the premium. He starts to lose money below $162 and he can maximally lose $12.

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

