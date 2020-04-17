Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Procter & Gamble

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 7:46am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG). The call options volume on Thursday was four times its average daily call options volume as almost 37,000 contracts were traded.

The options market is implying a move of about 4.4% by the end of the week, said Khouw. The most active were the weekly April $128 calls that expire next Friday. Traders paid 80 cents for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $128.80 or around 6% above Thursday's close.

