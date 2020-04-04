Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's Moderna Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2020 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw's Moderna Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw shared with the viewers his options trading idea for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), the company that is currently leading the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The stock is trading close to its all-time high and the options premiums in the name are elevated, so Khouw wants to make a bullish bet by selling the May $30/$28 put spread for a credit of 80 cents. If the stock stays above $30 at the May expiration, Khouw is going to collect the premium. The trade starts to lose money below $29.20 and in case of a pullback to $28 or lower it would reach its maximal loss of $1.20.

Extreme market volatility has pulled the rug out from under a lot of traders. Attend the virtual Benzinga Options Boot Camp to learn to trade options in a volatile market and start going after solid trades with absolute confidence. Register for FREE at benzingabootcamp.com before space fills up!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Global Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 1M, Medical Equipment Remains In Shortage
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 2 Trials Could Start In Spring, Chairman Says
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Clinical Trials Are 'On Track,' White House Task Force's Fauci Says
31 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $25M To Gates Foundation Coronavirus Accelerator
Zoom Video, Teladoc Lead The Coronavirus Short Squeeze Candidates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Covid-19 Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga