Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Salesforce

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 11:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) ahead of the earnings report, scheduled for Tuesday. The options volume in the name was two times the average daily options volume and the options market is implying a 4% move in either direction. The stock moved 4.6% on average over the four quarters.

See Also: Salesforce's Q3 Earnings Outlook

When the stock was trading around $160, shortly after noon on Monday, there was a buyer of 5,000 contracts of the December $150 puts. The trader paid $1.25 for the trade, which sets the breakeven at $148.85 or 7.29% below the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options Action

