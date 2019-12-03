Salesforce's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, December 3, Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 66 cents and sales around $4.45 billion.

Salesforce earnings in the same period a year ago was 61 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $3.39 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.20% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 31.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.470 0.610 0.55 0.5 EPS Actual 0.660 0.930 0.58 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Salesforce stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Salesforce is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zb6wbum8