Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Activity In Match Group

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) ahead of earnings. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday after the market closes and the options market is implying a move of almost 11%. The stock has moved around 14.5% on average over the last four quarters.

When the stock was trading at $71.5, Nathan noticed some activity in the November $85 calls. He said that traders were closing prior bullish bets and they sold to close 1,300 contracts of the November $85 calls.