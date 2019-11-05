Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Activity In Match Group

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 11:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) ahead of earnings. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday after the market closes and the options market is implying a move of almost 11%. The stock has moved around 14.5% on average over the last four quarters.

See Also: 9 Countries Using Online Dating The Most

When the stock was trading at $71.5, Nathan noticed some activity in the November $85 calls. He said that traders were closing prior bullish bets and they sold to close 1,300 contracts of the November $85 calls.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

