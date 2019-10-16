Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Activity In Signet Jewelers, Cronos And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 4:34pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said options traders are buying the April $22 calls in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG). They paid around $1.20 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $23.20 or 47.49% above the current stock price. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position probably until April.

He also noticed some call activity in International Paper Co (NYSE: IP). Traders were buying the October $42.50 calls and they paid around 30 cents for them. Pete Najarian loves the risk-reward for the trade and he thinks somebody is positioning for the move to the upside.

See Also: Large Option Traders Aren't Buying The Johnson & Johnson Rally

Jon Najarian spoke about unusual activity in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD). There was a big upside call volume in the name as the November $55 calls were very active. Traders were paying around 55 cents for these calls. Jon Najarian likes the activity in Aerojet so he decided to buy the calls. He is going to hold the position for around a month.

Options traders were also buying calls in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON). They bought the January $7.50 calls, which he said are surrogate for owning the stock. He jumped in the trade and is planning to hold the position for two to three months.

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options Action Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AJRD + CRON)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2019
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stocks Up In Smoke After Hexo Withdraws 2020 Guidance
15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Barron's Picks And Pans: Netflix, Raytheon, Spotify, Taiwan Semi And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2019