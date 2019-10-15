Market Overview

Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In American Airlines And Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 4:25pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

American Airlines traded 2.37% higher on Tuesday and options traders were buying the November $29 calls. Najarian noticed traders were buying calls in big blocks so he decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for about a month.

Facebook position as the stock traded more than five points higher and Najarian decided to add to his long position in the name. He noticed a purchase of the November $195 calls and he thinks the stock has more room on the upside.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

