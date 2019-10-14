Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alexion And Apache

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN). Almost 5,000 contracts of the November $105 calls were traded in the first half of the session on Monday. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position from 20 to 30 days.

Options traders were also buying the December $25 calls in Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA). Najarian likes the risk-reward for the trade so he jumped in the trade. He is going to be in the position for two months.