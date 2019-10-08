Market Overview

Strategist Is Bullish On The S&P 500

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 7:11pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Stephen Suttmeier, a strategist of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said that it looks like the market is building some kind of base. He added the market is currently in the weak seasonal period, but he expects to see a rebound.

Suttmeier analyzed the chart of the S&P 500 and he noticed that a triangle is forming above the rising 200-day moving average. He sees that as a bullish sign and he would buy at the lower end of the range, at $2,850 and sell at $3,000.

Posted-In: CNBC Stephan SuttmeierOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
