Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Blackstone And Luckin Coffee

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about high options volume in Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). Around 3,000 contracts of the December $49 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for two to three months.

He has also noticed a purchase of the October $18 calls in Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) and he decided to jump in. He is going to hold these calls for two weeks.