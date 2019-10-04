Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Blackstone And Luckin Coffee

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about high options volume in Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). Around 3,000 contracts of the December $49 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for two to three months.

See Also: Large Apple Option Trades Mostly Bullish On iPhone 11 Optimism

He has also noticed a purchase of the October $18 calls in Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) and he decided to jump in. He is going to hold these calls for two weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

