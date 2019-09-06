Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Macy's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 11:46am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Macy's Inc (NYSE: M). He said that calls outnumbered puts three to one on Thursday and he noticed one big options trade in the name.

See Also: Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Tapestry, Altice

Khouw noticed a purchase of 1,000 contracts of the Sept. $16 calls for 15 cents. The trade breaks even at $16.15 or 3.8% above the current stock price. Khouw explained that this trader is playing for a short-term bounce, committing a small amount of capital.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

