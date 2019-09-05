Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Tapestry, Altice

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said options traders were buying the Oct. $25 calls in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR). Around 16,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session for approximately $2.50. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a month or a month and a half.

See Also: Cloudera, Twitter And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 5

Pete Najarian noticed a purchase of 6,000 contracts of the Sept. $30 calls in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). He said that traders were paying around 60 cents for them, which he finds very inexpensive in terms of risk-reward to the upside. Pete Najarian added that its chart looks like the stock wants to continue to move higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

