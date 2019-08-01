On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS). The Sept. 18 calls were extremely active on Thursday, said Najarian. Almost 30,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and Najarian had to buy these calls. He is planning to hold the position for four to five weeks.

Options traders were also buying calls in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). Around 10,000 contracts of the Oct. $135 calls were traded on Thursday for $2.50. Najarian also has a long position in SPDR Gold Trust.