Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Activision Blizzard

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2019 7:37am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). The company is going to report earnings Thursday and Nathan said the options market is implying a move of 6.5 percent in either direction, which is also the average move over the last 4 quarters.

Call options outnumbered puts 2 to 1 and a lot of the call volume was in the weekly, 50-strike calls, explained Nathan. Around 3,500 were traded at the average price of $1.12. The trade breaks even at $51.12 at the Friday expiration, which is 5.27 percent above the closing price on Wednesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options Action

