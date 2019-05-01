Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Progressive And JD.com

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2019 3:39pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).

He noticed traders bought around 6,000 contracts of the May 80 calls in Progressive and he jumped in and followed the trade. He is planning to hold the position for approximately two weeks.

The June 32 calls were active in JD. Around 6,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian explained that something could happen in the next two weeks with the trade negotiations and it could impact JD share price.

