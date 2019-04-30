Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Todd Gordon's Twitter Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com spoke about a bullish options strategy in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

The company had a good earnings report last week and the stock moved higher. Gordon explained that Twitter gapped lower in August 2018 and it seems that it is trying to close the gap now.

He sees that as a bullish sign and he wants to buy the June 42/47 call spread for $1.29. The trade breaks even at $43.29 or 8.47 percent above the closing price on Tuesday. If the stock moves to $47 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.71.

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Joe Montana-Backed Herb Relaunches Website To Focus On Education, Information
The Positives And Negatives From Twitter's Q1 Earnings Print
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
After Hitting Highest Close Ever, Market Starts Day Off With Weak Boeing Results
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
President Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Looks Forward 'To Keeping An Open Dialogue'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apple Shares Surge After Q2 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance