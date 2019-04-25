Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Boeing

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 8:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), following the earnings report. He noticed above average options volume. It was 1.5 times the average daily options volume and bullish bets outnumbered bearish bets in the session.

See Also: What To Know About Boeing's Q1 Earnings Miss, 737 And Buyback Update

One trade caught Khouw's attention. A trader bought 1,000 contracts of the May 382.50 calls for $6. The trade breaks even at $388.50 or 3.47 percent above the closing price on Wednesday.

