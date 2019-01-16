Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In S&P 500

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Related
What's In Store For 2019? The Pros Debate
Presidents Vs. The Fed: We've Been Here Before
Financial Conditions Will Tighten Soon. What This Means For Stocks? (TalkMarkets)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about an unusually high options activity in the S&P 500. Ho noticed a sale of 19,000 contracts of the December 2020, 2,100-strike puts for $93.

Khouw explained that someone is selling insurance on the S&P 500 and if it drops less than 20 percent until the December 2020 expiration, the trader is going to collect $176 million. He added that there have only been four events in the history where selling puts of that length in time, representing a decline of that amount has really been a dangerous thing to do. These events are the Great Depression, 1970 bear market, the dot-com bubble and the credit crisis.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPX)

What's In Store For 2019? The Pros Debate
Presidents Vs. The Fed: We've Been Here Before
Will The Bear Market Continue In 2019? The Street Debates What's Next
This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It's Been For The S&P 500
New York Fed President: Research Points To 'Very Strong Economy,' Fed Open To Re-Evaluating Policy
Government Shutdown Looms: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Alphabet, McDonald's, Netflix, Xilinx: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 16