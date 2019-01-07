Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Big Options Activity In Johnson & Johnson, Nvidia

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Related JNJ
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Exxon, Morgan Stanley And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Unicorns, European Treasures, Health Care Bargains And More
Philip Morris International: Great High Dividend Income Yield Of 6.7% With An Inelastic Priced Product (Seeking Alpha)
Related NVDA
'Fortnite' Creator Turns $3B Profit In 2018: The Stocks That Benefit
Bank Of America Cuts AMD Target By 10%, Still Bullish In The Long Term
Nvidia Should See A Big Bounce, Followed By Another 50% Drop (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about an unusually high options activity in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

He said options traders were buying the March 140 calls in Johnson & Johnson. More than 7,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session on Monday and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He's planning to hold the position for one to two months.

NVIDIA has been moving higher throughout the session. Around 5,000 contracts of the January 148 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian has also bought the calls and he sees this as a very short-term trade. He's going to sell some during the day if the run continues. Otherwise, he's going to hold it until the end of the week.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + JNJ)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Exxon, Morgan Stanley And More
'Fortnite' Creator Turns $3B Profit In 2018: The Stocks That Benefit
Barron's Picks And Pans: Unicorns, European Treasures, Health Care Bargains And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial
Bank Of America Cuts AMD Target By 10%, Still Bullish In The Long Term
Jury Upholds $4.69B Verdict In Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Case
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on JNJ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Northland Lifts New Age Beverages Price Target After Morinda Purchase, Eyes Nationwide CBD Opportunity