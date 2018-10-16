Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Shapiro's Bullish Red Hat Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Related RHT
Red Hat CEO Says Q2 Marks Enterprise Linux 'Bottom'
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD Buys Deere, Netflix Inc, Red Hat Inc, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

Mike Shapiro of MWS Capital Consultants spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT).

The stock is trading well below its highs and Shaprio thinks that it might recover. To make a bullish bet, he wants to buy the January 130 call for $5.30. The trade breakevens at $135.30 or 9.52 percent above the closing price on Monday. Shapiro explained that with this trade he is trying to take advantage of the sell-off in a high-quality technology name.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Mike ShapiroOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHT)

Red Hat CEO Says Q2 Marks Enterprise Linux 'Bottom'
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
BofA Stays Bearish On Red Hat After Q2 Print: 6 Reasons Why
Fast Money Picks For September 20
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RHT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cronos, Discovery, FedEx, Solaredge: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 16