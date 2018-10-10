Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Starbucks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Related SBUX
Bill Ackman Reveals A New Long Position In Starbucks
Investor Movement Index September Summary
Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Braces For Hurricane Michael (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high call options volume in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He said there was a lot of short-dated call buying in the name on Tuesday and the call options volume was 2 times that of puts.

Around 20,000 contracts of the October 12 weekly, 59 strike calls were traded during the day and Nathan noticed one block trade. A trader bought 4,000 contracts of the October 12 weekly, 59 strike calls for 24 cents. The trade breaks even at $59.24 at the October 12 expiration or 2.65 percent above the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Bill Ackman Reveals A New Long Position In Starbucks
Investor Movement Index September Summary
Meet The 28-Year-Old Immigrant Behind An App Helping Blue-Collar Workers Find Decent Jobs Quickly
Who To Choose In Fast Food? KeyBanc Sizes Them Up
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2018
KeyBanc: Starbucks Is A Buy Despite Recent Weakness
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SBUX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Producer Price, Wholesale Inventories Data