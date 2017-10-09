Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 4:16am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Apr 20 $29 Calls Above Ask!: 19000 @ $0.781 vs 3198 OI; Ref=$26.2
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) Jan 19 $26.7 Calls at the Ask: 3300 @ $1.7 vs 576 OI; Ref=$25.355
  • Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) Oct 13 $63.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.47 vs 34 OI; Ref=$62.36
  • JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Nov 17 $41 Calls at the Ask: 1950 @ $1.42 vs 1833 OI; Ref=$39.37
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Nov 17 $13 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 658 @ $1.045 vs 55 OI; Ref=$12.87

