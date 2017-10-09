Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Apr 20 $29 Calls Above Ask!: 19000 @ $0.781 vs 3198 OI; Ref=$26.2

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) Jan 19 $26.7 Calls at the Ask: 3300 @ $1.7 vs 576 OI; Ref=$25.355

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) Oct 13 $63.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.47 vs 34 OI; Ref=$62.36

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Nov 17 $41 Calls at the Ask: 1950 @ $1.42 vs 1833 OI; Ref=$39.37

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Nov 17 $13 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 658 @ $1.045 vs 55 OI; Ref=$12.87

