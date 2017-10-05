Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Feb 16 $35 Puts at the Ask: 3040 @ $0.451 vs 195 OI; Ref=$43.555

(NYSE: AL) Feb 16 $35 Puts at the Ask: 3040 @ $0.451 vs 195 OI; Ref=$43.555 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $16 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 2407 @ $2.241 vs 368 OI; Ref=$14.49

(NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $16 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 2407 @ $2.241 vs 368 OI; Ref=$14.49 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Nov 17 $60 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 0 OI; Ref=$62.74

(NYSE: RSG) Nov 17 $60 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 0 OI; Ref=$62.74 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Nov 17 $82.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1041 @ $2.5 vs 7 OI; Ref=$83.59

(NYSE: R) Nov 17 $82.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1041 @ $2.5 vs 7 OI; Ref=$83.59 MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Oct 27 $7.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 996 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$7.7

(NYSE: MBI) Oct 27 $7.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 996 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$7.7 Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Oct 27 $2.5 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $0.42 vs 141 OI; Ref=$2.09

(NYSE: RAD) Oct 27 $2.5 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $0.42 vs 141 OI; Ref=$2.09 Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 564 @ $0.9 vs 17 OI; Ref=$26.575

(NYSE: MTOR) Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 564 @ $0.9 vs 17 OI; Ref=$26.575 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 529 @ $0.651 vs 86 OI; Ref=$16.18

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.