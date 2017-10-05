Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 4:10am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Feb 16 $35 Puts at the Ask: 3040 @ $0.451 vs 195 OI; Ref=$43.555
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $16 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 2407 @ $2.241 vs 368 OI; Ref=$14.49
  • Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Nov 17 $60 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 0 OI; Ref=$62.74
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Nov 17 $82.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1041 @ $2.5 vs 7 OI; Ref=$83.59
  • MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Oct 27 $7.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 996 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$7.7
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Oct 27 $2.5 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $0.42 vs 141 OI; Ref=$2.09
  • Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 564 @ $0.9 vs 17 OI; Ref=$26.575
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 529 @ $0.651 vs 86 OI; Ref=$16.18

