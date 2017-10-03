Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) Oct 20 $7 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 12302 @ $0.081 vs 2261 OI; Ref=$7.66
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Oct 20 $63.5 Puts Sweep (50) at the Bid: 1505 @ $1.416 vs 827 OI; Ref=$64.17
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Oct 20 $60.5 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1228 @ $1.951 vs 9 OI; Ref=$60.13
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Fri $65.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1189 @ $0.51 vs 454 OI; Ref=$67.655
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Oct 20 $47 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.84 vs 643 OI; Ref=$47.62
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Oct 20 $61 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 987 @ $1.75 vs 1 OI; Ref=$60.43
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) Feb 16 $45 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 804 @ $2.7 vs 289 OI; Ref=$47.9884
