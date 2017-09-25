Watch These 3 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) Oct. $6.50 Calls at the Bid showing volume of 3K vs Open Interest of 51

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) Nov. $16 Calls at the Ask showing volume of 1K vs Open Interest of 100 Contracts

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Nov. $35 Calls at the Bid showing volume of 1,260 vs Open Interest of 0

