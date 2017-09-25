Market Overview

Watch These 3 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2017 5:06am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) Oct. $6.50 Calls at the Bid showing volume of 3K vs Open Interest of 51
  • NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) Nov. $16 Calls at the Ask showing volume of 1K vs Open Interest of 100 Contracts
  • MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Nov. $35 Calls at the Bid showing volume of 1,260 vs Open Interest of 0

