Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 4:06am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $11 Puts Above Ask!: 27500 @ $0.401 vs 246 OI; Ref=$13.97
  • Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) Jan 19 $100 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 630 @ $6.1 vs 85 OI; Ref=$104.16
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Sep 29 $172.5 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $2.0 vs 48 OI; Ref=$179.32
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) Mar 16 $20 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 500 @ $2.05 vs 191 OI; Ref=$21.755

