Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $11 Puts Above Ask!: 27500 @ $0.401 vs 246 OI; Ref=$13.97

Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) Jan 19 $100 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 630 @ $6.1 vs 85 OI; Ref=$104.16

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Sep 29 $172.5 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $2.0 vs 48 OI; Ref=$179.32

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) Mar 16 $20 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 500 @ $2.05 vs 191 OI; Ref=$21.755

