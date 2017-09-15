Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alon Rosin's McDonald's Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 7:43am   Comments
Share:
Related MCD
A Hidden Gem Among Dividend ETFs
CSX: Back On Track?
Indexes Pare Gains As Apple Shares Reverse Lower After Product Announcements (Investor's Business Daily)

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Alon Rosin of Oppenheimer suggested that investors should consider a bearish options strategy in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) as a way to hedge a long position or as a bet for a downside move.

Rosin thinks it would be a good idea to buy the November 155/145 put spread for $2. The trade breaks even at $153 or 2.55 percent below the current market price. It's going to reach its maximal profit of $8, if the stock drops to $145 or lower. Rosin added that McDonald's dropped below its 50 day moving average on Thursday, which has led the stock to lower levels in the past.

Posted-In: Alon Rosin Bloomberg MarketsOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

A Hidden Gem Among Dividend ETFs
CSX: Back On Track?
Looking For Exposure To The Restaurant Sector? Try McDonald's Instead Of Domino's
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kite Pharma, Bank Of America And More
McDonald's Proposed Chinese Expansion
Zacks Analyst: Take A Look At Food Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MCD
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.