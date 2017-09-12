Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 4:10am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Oct 20 $20 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.21 vs 7428 OI; Ref=$17.5
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) Dec 15 $17 Calls at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$10.77
  • Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) Apr 20 $14 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1114 @ $2.851 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.98
  • US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) Fri $80 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $0.6 vs 674 OI; Ref=$77.4
  • Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 614 @ $1.351 vs 367 OI; Ref=$9.155

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

