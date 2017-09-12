Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Oct 20 $20 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.21 vs 7428 OI; Ref=$17.5
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) Dec 15 $17 Calls at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$10.77
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) Apr 20 $14 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1114 @ $2.851 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.98
- US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) Fri $80 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $0.6 vs 674 OI; Ref=$77.4
- Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 614 @ $1.351 vs 367 OI; Ref=$9.155
