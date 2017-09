Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Oct 20 $87.5 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.5 vs 297 OI; Ref=$82.53

(NYSE: NRG) Oct 20 $26 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.651 vs 184 OI; Ref=$24.18

(NYSE: C) Nov 17 $70 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.42 vs 3825 OI; Ref=$67.51

(NASDAQ: HIMX) Jan, 2019 $12 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4900 @ $2.65 vs 2906 OI; Ref=$10.95

(NASDAQ: MU) Sep 29 $30 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 2272 @ $3.1 vs 688 OI; Ref=$32.49

(NASDAQ: INSM) Sep 15 $31 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 946 @ $0.5 vs 100 OI; Ref=$27.11

(NASDAQ: CONN) Sep 15 $22 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 850 @ $0.5 vs 89 OI; Ref=$18.7

(NASDAQ: CONN) Sep 15 $22 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 850 @ $0.5 vs 89 OI; Ref=$18.7 Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) Mar 16 $22.5 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 823 @ $0.783 vs 10 OI; Ref=$12.1

