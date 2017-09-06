Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 4000 @ $5.85 vs 2419 OI; Ref=$161.709
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Nov 17 $165 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 2000 @ $7.151 vs 515 OI; Ref=$170.31
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Apr 20 $12 Puts at the Ask: 1550 @ $1.591 vs 172 OI; Ref=$12.7733
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Oct 20 $12 Puts Sweep (17) at the Bid: 1176 @ $0.55 vs 173 OI; Ref=$12.385
- Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) Dec 15 $14 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 974 @ $0.401 vs 67 OI; Ref=$17.94
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Jun 15 $125 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 700 @ $15.2 vs 0 OI; Ref=$135.09
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Sep 15 $33.5 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 616 @ $0.92 vs 46 OI; Ref=$33.15
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Oct 6 $51.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 574 @ $1.061 vs 14 OI; Ref=$52.9109
